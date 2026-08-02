Ayya Kannu leads Tamil Nadu sand burial demanding Karnataka water
India
Farmers in Tamil Nadu buried themselves in sand by the Cauvery River, demanding Karnataka release enough water to save their crops.
Led by Ayya Kannu, they accused Karnataka of breaking water-sharing agreements and treating their state unfairly.
Farmers oppose Mekedatu, seek central intervention
The farmers also spoke out against the Mekedatu dam project, worried it could make things worse for Tamil Nadu's agriculture.
They have called on the central government to step in quickly.
Meanwhile, Karnataka's Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar met with leaders and experts, saying his priority is protecting local farmers and ensuring drinking water as the long-running dispute heats up during dry spells.