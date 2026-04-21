Azad Hussain and wife Rubina arrested for killing Madhav Ram
India
A retired Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staffer, Madhav Ram, was found murdered at his home in Delhi's Mandir Marg on April 19.
Police quickly reviewed CCTV footage and arrested Azad Hussain and his wife Rubina the same day after spotting Hussain outside Ram's house that morning.
Hussain admitted killing over loan refusals
Investigators say the couple knew Ram and targeted him when he was alone.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma, Hussain admitted he killed Ram after being refused a loan multiple times.
Rubina allegedly tried to cover up by cleaning bloodstained clothes.
Both are facing murder charges, while police continue digging into what led up to the crime.