Azam Khan arrested by ED on money laundering after bail
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, just as he walked out of Rampur jail after nearly a year behind bars.
The new arrest is for a money laundering case, and it happened moments after he got bail in a separate case about alleged possession of two PAN cards.
Khan says he's being targeted for being Muslim and claims his troubles started because he tried to build a university.
ED attaches ₹1,170cr university assets
Khan and his son were earlier convicted in a case involving alleged possession of two PAN cards, which reportedly helped his son run in the 2017 elections.
The ED now accuses Khan of misusing public money to build Mohammad Ali Jauhar University: assets worth ₹1,170 crore tied to the university have already been attached.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called these moves politically motivated and accused the BJP government of political vendetta.