Azamgarh puja: Arvind Singh allegedly questions priests, 3 shot dead
India
A puja ceremony at a house in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh took a deadly turn on Tuesday when three people, including Babita (wife of Arvind Singh) and two priests, were shot dead.
The violence reportedly broke out after Singh allegedly questioned the priests about their Aadhaar cards, just as Singh returned from the market.
Arvind Singh allegedly locks sons inside
After the shooting, Singh allegedly locked his sons inside their home, leaving neighbors worried and drawing a heavy police response.
The puja had been organized for Singh's late brother despite his objections.
Police have cordoned off the area and are investigating, with postmortem reports expected to clarify what really happened.