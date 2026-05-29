Azim Premji University warns India's average temperature may rise 1.5°C India May 29, 2026

Big news for anyone living in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, or Uttara Kannada: a new report from Azim Premji University says summer temperatures in these districts are likely to go up by over one degree Celsius by 2040.

India's coastal regions are many facing this warming trend, and the country's average temperature could rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius, putting local ecosystems and livelihoods at risk.