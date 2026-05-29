Azim Premji University warns India's average temperature may rise 1.5°C
Big news for anyone living in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, or Uttara Kannada: a new report from Azim Premji University says summer temperatures in these districts are likely to go up by over one degree Celsius by 2040.
India's coastal regions are many facing this warming trend, and the country's average temperature could rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius, putting local ecosystems and livelihoods at risk.
Report urges adaptation amid monsoon shifts
Besides the heat, expect rainfall patterns to shift.
Udupi might see monsoon rains increase by up to 10%, while Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada could get even heavier downpours during both southwest and northeast monsoons.
The report urges quick action (like improving infrastructure and disaster prep) to help communities adapt before things get tougher.