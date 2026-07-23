B P Harish egged outside Congress office during Bengaluru protest
India
Things got messy in Bengaluru on Wednesday when BJP MLA B P Harish was hit with an egg outside the Congress office.
The chaos broke out during a protest over alleged NEET exam irregularities, with Harish claiming he was not only egged but also physically assaulted by Congress workers.
Police had to step in to break things up.
BJP and Congress workers detained
The drama didn't stop there: several BJP leaders were detained for protesting outside designated areas, and later said they were attacked with eggs and sticks.
In response, Congress workers trying to protest near the BJP headquarters were also detained.
With BJP leaders accusing Congress workers of violence, political tensions in Karnataka just keep rising.