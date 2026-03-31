Baba Ramdev backs Iran, praises Ali Khamenei, contrasts Modi visit
India
Baba Ramdev has taken a bold stance on the ongoing U.S.-Israel and Iran conflict, openly supporting Iran and praising the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for his indomitable spirit.
This comes as a sharp contrast to Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to Israel, which drew criticism just before tensions escalated.
Ramdev calls Trump, Netanyahu war criminals
On ABP News, Ramdev called US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu "war criminals," saying their actions harm both people and the planet.
He also pointed out that over 10 million Iranians follow Khamenei's ideology, describing them as undefeatable in spirit despite outside pressure.