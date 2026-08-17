Baba Ramdev predicts Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan may reunite with India
India
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has made a bold prediction: he believes Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan might one day reunite with India.
Speaking in Raipur, he urged people to be patient about this idea and voiced concern over the hardships faced by Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Ramdev opposes conversions, outlines 2047 vision
Ramdev reassured that Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity are not in danger in India, but he feels the country's dignity is at risk.
He spoke out strongly against religious conversions and pushed for more harmony among communities.
Looking ahead to 2047, he hopes India will become a global leader, with strong governance, a booming economy, and respect worldwide for its currency and passport.