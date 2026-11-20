Baba Ramdev urges population control law to cut government benefits
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev is urging the government to bring in a population control law.
At an event in Uttar Pradesh, he suggested families with more than two children should lose access to all government benefits, saying this could help tackle issues linked to overpopulation.
India fertility rate at 1.9
This isn't Ramdev's first time calling for strict measures. He's previously suggested taking away voting rights from parents with more than two children.
But here's the twist: India's fertility rate has already dropped below replacement level, sitting at 1.9 children per woman.
Meanwhile, some states like Andhra Pradesh are actually encouraging bigger families by offering cash incentives, showing just how mixed the approaches are across the country.