Bablu Rathore dies after Vimlesh allegedly drags him in Hardoi
India
A tragic incident in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh has left a community shaken; 40-year-old Bablu Rathore died after his friend Vimlesh allegedly tied his hands to a car and dragged him for nearly 2.5km on September 19.
Bablu passed away from his injuries days later, and police have since arrested Vimlesh, who is now in judicial custody.
Bablu's family demands compensation amid protests
Bablu's family, who depended on him as their only earner, is demanding compensation.
Protests broke out, and extra officers have been deployed to keep things peaceful.
Bablu's family members are demanding compensation, and further legal action is being taken following the death.