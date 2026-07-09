Babul Ali arrested in Assam's Sribhumi after girl found dead
A shocking crime in Assam's Sribhumi district has left a village reeling: a 22-year-old man, Babul Ali, was arrested after allegedly luring an eight-year-old girl into a nearby forest, where she was later found dead.
The child went missing Wednesday morning; her family and neighbors searched until they discovered her body on a hillock close to home.
Locals caught the suspect themselves before handing him over to police.
Sribhumi residents protest, police register case
The tragedy sparked protests, with residents blaming local police for not acting quickly enough after being told about the incident, even though the patrol post is just 300 meters from where it happened.
People blocked roads demanding accountability and better action from authorities.
Police say they have registered a case and promised "stringent punishment" for the accused as investigations continue.