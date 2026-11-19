Baby Dev Goala reunited with family after Kaziranga minibus crash
A heartbreaking road accident in Kaziranga, Assam, on November 13 left a baby, Dev Goala, separated from his parents after their minibus collided with a truck.
While the crash claimed at least 26 lives and seriously injured Dev's parents, Rahul and Nikita Goala, there's a small relief: Dev has now been safely reunited with his family.
Grandparents granted care of Dev Goala
Dev was treated for minor injuries at Bokakhat Hospital.
His maternal grandparents identified him from his videos on a neighbor's smartphone and were granted his temporary care until his parents recover.
Meanwhile, Rahul and Nikita are still recovering at Jorhat Medical College.
Assam unveils 12-point road safety plan
In response to the tragedy, the Assam government has rolled out a 12-point action plan to boost road safety and help prevent accidents like this in the future.