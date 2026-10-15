Bachubhai M Khabad's son fined ₹25,000 for using fire truck
India
In a pretty unusual move, the son of Gujarat MLA Bachubhai M Khabad got slapped with a 25,000-rupee fine after he used a fire engine to wash down his house in Pipero village.
The fire truck was sent out after an emergency call, but turns out, it was not really an emergency.
Now he has got three days to pay up or face more trouble.
Opposition seeks accountability over public resources
The Devgadh Baria municipality says this broke the rules under the Gujarat Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act.
Opposition parties are calling for accountability and asking if government procedures were ignored.
The story has sparked some serious questions about using public resources for personal stuff.