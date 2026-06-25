Badnagar Muharram procession video shows van firecrackers prompting police probe
India
A Muharram procession in Badnagar, Madhya Pradesh, made headlines after a video showed firecrackers exploding inside a van suspended from a crane.
The clip quickly went viral, prompting police to step in and launch an investigation.
Three arrested including Shoaib Khan
Three people, including the main organizer Shoaib Khan, were arrested for endangering lives and handling explosives carelessly.
Police clarified that while the procession itself had permission, the use of the crane and fireworks was not allowed.
The incident was serious as it endangered lives, and more action could follow as investigations continue.