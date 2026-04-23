Badrinath Dham reopens and non-Hindus must submit affidavit for entry India Apr 23, 2026

Badrinath Dham temple is open again as the Char Dham yatra kicks off for 2026.

The big update: non-Hindus now need to submit an affidavit confirming their faith in Sanatan Dharma to enter.

Also, leave your phones and cameras behind: those are a no-go inside, just like at Kedarnath and Gangotri.

The reopening was marked by a ceremony led by the chief priest with Uttarakhand's chief minister in attendance.