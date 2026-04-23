Badrinath Dham reopens and non-Hindus must submit affidavit for entry
Badrinath Dham temple is open again as the Char Dham yatra kicks off for 2026.
The big update: non-Hindus now need to submit an affidavit confirming their faith in Sanatan Dharma to enter.
Also, leave your phones and cameras behind: those are a no-go inside, just like at Kedarnath and Gangotri.
The reopening was marked by a ceremony led by the chief priest with Uttarakhand's chief minister in attendance.
Register for yatra, acclimatize in Joshimath
You'll need to register online or at set locations for a yatra registration letter: no letter, no entry.
Since Badrinath sits pretty high up (over 3,100 meters), it's smart to get a medical check and spend a night in Joshimath to adjust.
Nights can get chilly (think five Celsius), so pack warm clothes.
For safety, vehicles aren't allowed on mountain roads from 10pm to 4am during the season.