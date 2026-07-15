Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee removes treasurer Sandesh Mehta over unaccounted silver
India
The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has let go of its treasurer, Sandesh Mehta, on July 15 after a probe found suspicious donation records and unaccounted silver in the temple locker.
Mehta has been reassigned, and Kedar Singh (who used to work at the puja counter) is stepping in as the new treasurer.
Social media posts prompt temple probe
This all started when social media posts raised questions about donation handling at the temple.
The inquiry committee, led by Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop, quickly launched an investigation, checking logs, CCTV footage, and even collecting staff statements.
One employee was suspended and later arrested as part of efforts to clean up the system and make donations more transparent.