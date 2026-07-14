Badrinath temple committee considering pocketless uniforms after donation theft
India
After a recent theft of cash, gold, and silver donations at the Badrinath temple, the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple committee (BKTC) is considering stricter security.
Staff counting offerings may wear pocketless uniforms and be frisked before leaving the room.
More CCTV cameras are being added to keep a closer eye on things.
Badrinath temple employee booked, CCTV doubled
A suspended employee has been booked in connection with the theft, and BKTC has doubled its CCTV coverage and upgraded storage to keep footage safe.
The CEO reassured everyone that no camera footage was lost, and donation procedures are being reviewed so nothing slips through the cracks.