Bagalkot farmer Basappa slaps official Ankad with slipper over compensation India Jun 13, 2026

A farmer named Basappa lost his cool at the Town Development Authority office in Bagalkot, Karnataka, after waiting too long for compensation he felt was unfairly delayed.

When he confronted Ankad, an official, about it, things quickly got heated, ending with Basappa slapping Ankad with his slipper and causing quite a scene before staff stepped in.