Bagalkot land dispute: Chennappagowda allegedly runs over Mangala Devi Nadagowda
A land dispute in Bagalkot, Karnataka, took a violent turn when Mangala Devi Nadagowda was allegedly run over by her brother-in-law, Chennappagowda.
The incident happened while Mangala Devi was working in her field and left her with serious leg and internal injuries.
The entire episode was caught on camera.
Six acre survey dispute filmed
The fight reportedly started over six acres of farmland that Mangala Devi had fenced and cultivated, and her brother-in-law allegedly objected to the survey, saying he had not been informed about it and that it was conducted in his absence.
Tensions escalated to the point where he drove a Bolero vehicle into her.
The incident was captured on a mobile phone; you can even hear Mangala Devi's daughter pleading with her uncle not to hurt her mother.
Police are now investigating, and both families involved are related to former minister SR Patil, who visited Mangala Devi at the hospital.