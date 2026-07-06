BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma downplays animals at India Open
India
Monkeys in the stands and pigeons on the courts caused a stir at the India Open badminton tournament, but Assam Chief Minister and BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma is not too worried.
He chalked it up to Delhi's growing city limits pushing into animal habitats, joking, "if a monkey comes this time, feed him a banana."
Sarma made it clear these run-ins are not about poor planning: they're just part of city life now.
Sarma dismisses hygiene and delay concerns
Sarma also played down concerns about hygiene or game delays.
He pointed out that quick breaks for wildlife do not really hurt anyone: "Players do minute ruk liya bhai, usme kya hota hai?"
Using Guwahati near Kaziranga as an example, he said seeing animals in urban spaces is normal and should not be blown out of proportion.