BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma downplays animals at India Open India Jul 06, 2026

Monkeys in the stands and pigeons on the courts caused a stir at the India Open badminton tournament, but Assam Chief Minister and BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma is not too worried.

He chalked it up to Delhi's growing city limits pushing into animal habitats, joking, "if a monkey comes this time, feed him a banana."

Sarma made it clear these run-ins are not about poor planning: they're just part of city life now.