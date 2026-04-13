Baisakhi on April 14 sparks vibrant celebrations across northern states
India
Baisakhi lands on April 14 this year, bringing big celebrations across Punjab, Haryana, and other northern states.
It's a huge day for Sikhs and farmers: think colorful processions (Nagar Kirtans), energetic Bhangra and Gidda dances, street fairs, and loads of delicious Punjabi food.
Marks Sikh New Year and harvest
Baisakhi isn't just about fun: it marks the start of harvest season for farmers and the Sikh New Year. It also honors the creation of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji back in 1699.
People celebrate with a holy bath, prayers at Gurudwaras, community meals called Langars, and by dressing up in bright traditional outfits.