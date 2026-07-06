Bajrang Bagra named Ram Mandir trust general secretary amid probe India Jul 06, 2026

Bajrang Bagra just took over as the new general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, after Champat Rai stepped down on July 6.

The switch happened during a meeting in Ayodhya, right when the trust is under investigation for alleged misuse of temple donations.

Both police and a Special Investigation Team are digging into possible financial irregularities at the trust that manages the Ram Mandir.