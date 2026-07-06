Bajrang Bagra named Ram Mandir trust general secretary amid probe
Bajrang Bagra just took over as the new general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, after Champat Rai stepped down on July 6.
The switch happened during a meeting in Ayodhya, right when the trust is under investigation for alleged misuse of temple donations.
Both police and a Special Investigation Team are digging into possible financial irregularities at the trust that manages the Ram Mandir.
Bajrang Bagra brings finance and leadership
Bagra brings serious experience: he's currently international general secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and has a background as a chartered accountant from Rajasthan.
He's held big roles like chairman and managing director at NALCO, plus key positions within VHP and Ekal Abhiyan.
With his track record in finance and leadership, he's seen as someone who can help steady things for the trust during this tricky period.