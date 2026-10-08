Bajrang Dal denies mobilization for October 10 Jantar Mantar protest

Bajrang Dal has pushed back against claims that it's planning to send members to a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, 2026.

The rumor started when CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) accused right-wing fringe groups of trying to stir up trouble at a peaceful demonstration aimed at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Bajrang Dal made it clear it does not support disruptive protests, especially those targeting Kumar.