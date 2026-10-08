Bajrang Dal denies mobilization for October 10 Jantar Mantar protest
Bajrang Dal has pushed back against claims that it's planning to send members to a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, 2026.
The rumor started when CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) accused right-wing fringe groups of trying to stir up trouble at a peaceful demonstration aimed at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Bajrang Dal made it clear it does not support disruptive protests, especially those targeting Kumar.
Ashutosh Ranka alleges fringe mobilization
On X, Bajrang Dal called the allegations "misleading propaganda" and said it has no plans to mobilize anyone for the event.
Meanwhile, Ranka insisted the CJP protest would stay peaceful and warned against any violence.
He also claimed he'd heard from someone higher up in the BJP ranks that right-wing fringe groups have been mobilized from across the country to unleash violence against peaceful protesters, but Bajrang Dal dismissed all such talk as baseless.