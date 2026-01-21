Bajrang Dal protests Bhopal Mayor after major beef seizure
India
Bajrang Dal members gathered outside Mayor Malti Rai's residence, calling for Mayor Malti Rai to step down.
Their protest follows a December 17, 2025, bust where police found 26.5 tons of meat in a truck—first labeled buffalo by a city vet, but later confirmed as beef by a forensic lab.
Why does it matter?
The case has put the city's officials under serious scrutiny. After the raid, nine employees were suspended and the Jinsi slaughterhouse was sealed. A Special Investigation Team is now digging deeper.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders say they won't resign but promise strict action against anyone involved.
The story's got people talking about accountability and trust in local leadership.