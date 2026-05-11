Bakrid 2026 expected on Wednesday May 27 pending moon sighting
India
Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) is one of the biggest festivals for Muslims, honoring Prophet Ibrahim's deep trust in Allah.
It comes right after the Hajj pilgrimage and highlights values like faith, sacrifice, and giving back.
In 2026, Bakrid is expected on Wednesday, May 27, but keep an eye out for official moon sighting updates.
Bakrid prayers, qurbani, no fasting, charity
The day kicks off with special Eid prayers at mosques or outdoors, followed by a sermon about compassion.
The main tradition is Qurbani, sacrificing an animal to remember Ibrahim's devotion, with the meat shared between family, friends, and those in need.
Fasting isn't allowed during Bakrid or the next three Days of Tashreeq; instead, families gather for big meals and share greetings and charity to spread unity and joy.