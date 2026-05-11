Bakrid 2026 expected on Wednesday May 27 pending moon sighting

Bakrid prayers, qurbani, no fasting, charity

The day kicks off with special Eid prayers at mosques or outdoors, followed by a sermon about compassion.

The main tradition is Qurbani, sacrificing an animal to remember Ibrahim's devotion, with the meat shared between family, friends, and those in need.

Fasting isn't allowed during Bakrid or the next three Days of Tashreeq; instead, families gather for big meals and share greetings and charity to spread unity and joy.