Bakrid bank holiday may 28, SBI strike may extend closures India May 22, 2026

Planning to visit your bank soon? You might want to rethink.

Most banks across India will be closed on May 28 for Bakrid, but if you use State Bank of India (SBI), things could get trickier.

SBI staff are planning a strike on May 25 and 26, which, when combined with weekend holidays and Bakrid, means some branches could stay shut from May 23 all the way to May 28.