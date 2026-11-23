Balen Shah signs 8 agreements, invites Narendra Modi to Nepal
Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah just wrapped up a two-day trip to India, where he invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Nepal.
The leaders met in New Delhi, talked about boosting ties, and signed eight new agreements covering everything from trade to culture.
Balen Shah welcomed at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Shah received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan and started his visit by paying respects at Gandhi's memorial.
He also encouraged Indians to check out Nepal's religious sites, reminding everyone of the strong cultural bond between the countries.