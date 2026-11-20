Balen Shah to make 1st bilateral visit to New Delhi
Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah is making his first official bilateral foreign visit as prime minister, heading to New Delhi on November 22 for a two-day visit.
He is going at the invitation of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his first official meeting with another country since taking office in March.
Swarnim Wagle, Shisir Khanal join Shah
Shah is not going alone: he will be joined by top officials such as Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and Foreign Affairs Minister Shisir Khanal.
Earlier this year, Shah showed his global ambitions by attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.