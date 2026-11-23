Balendra Shah's official India visit spotlights Gangajal and Pashupatinath gifts
During his first official visit to India, Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah received a kalash of Gangajal from Triveni as a gift from PM Modi, a thoughtful nod to the deep cultural ties between the two countries.
Shah brought gifts too, handing over Rudraksh and Chandan from Nepal's sacred Pashupatinath Temple.
Modi Balendra Shah Hyderabad House meeting
The leaders met at Hyderabad House to talk about making India-Nepal relations stronger, especially in trade, transport, and infrastructure.
They also explored working together more closely in education, health, and disaster management.
As part of his trip, Shah visited Raj Ghat to pay respects at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.