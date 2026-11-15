Baljor Singh holds own tehrvi in Baghpat to spare Pinky
In a heartfelt move, 80-year-old Baljor Singh from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, organized his own Tehrvi, a ritual usually held after someone passes away, to spare his only daughter Pinky from the burden later.
About 900 people joined in for the ceremony in Johri village, which included traditional rituals.
Baljor Singh passes responsibilities to Mukul
Singh used the event to pass family responsibilities to his 10-year-old grandson Mukul by placing a turban on his head and gifting him land.
Uttar Pradesh minister KP Singh was present during the event and congratulated the man for starting such a unique ceremony.
The gathering doubled as a big community feast with classic dishes for everyone.