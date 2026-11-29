These farmers have poured about ₹2.5 lakh per acre into their crops and need steady irrigation until January for them to survive.

Worried about losing everything, they're now urging the government for help.

Farmers of Sindhuvala village urged, "If water is stopped at this stage, we would suffer great loss. It is inevitable for us to prevent water flowing toward Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. The government must understand the severity of the situation and provide adequate water to the crops."