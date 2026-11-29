Ballari farmers block Tungabhadra LLC to stop flow to Kurnool
Farmers in Sindhuvala village of Ballari district, have blocked the Tungabhadra Low Level Canal (LLC) with sandbags to keep water flowing to their own fields instead of letting it go to Andhra Pradesh.
With water set to be released till November 28, they took matters into their own hands to protect their harvests.
Farmers invested ₹2.5L per acre
These farmers have poured about ₹2.5 lakh per acre into their crops and need steady irrigation until January for them to survive.
Worried about losing everything, they're now urging the government for help.
Farmers of Sindhuvala village urged, "If water is stopped at this stage, we would suffer great loss. It is inevitable for us to prevent water flowing toward Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. The government must understand the severity of the situation and provide adequate water to the crops."