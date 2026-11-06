Ballena Halli villagers celebrate quiet Diwali to protect 2,000 bats
India
In Ballena Halli, Tamil Nadu, Diwali looks a little different: villagers have skipped firecrackers for generations to protect about 2,000 bats living near their temple.
If children want fireworks, they head two kilometers out of town so the bats aren't disturbed.
Ritual restored bats, villagers revere them
This custom is rooted in a story where driving the bats away once brought bad luck until a ritual welcomed them back.
Now, villagers see the bats as part of their community, almost like family or their deity Muniyappa.
As one resident puts it, Diwali here is more about food and prayers than noise, keeping both tradition and wildlife safe.