Ballia 5-year-old girl abducted and assaulted, suspect Chandan Kumar Shah
India
A five-year-old girl was abducted and assaulted in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, on June 11 while riding home with her grandfather.
When he stopped briefly near a cold storage on Bansdih Road, a 29-year-old man named Chandan Kumar Shah allegedly took the child.
Doctors later confirmed the assault.
Girl rescued, Chandan Kumar Shah arrested
The girl's father reported the incident on June 12, which led to a case under child protection laws. Thankfully, police rescued the girl that same day.
Shah was arrested on June 13, 2026 and sent to jail.
The case has sparked fresh conversations about child safety in the area.