Ballia government school teacher suspended after obscene conduct allegation
India
A government school teacher in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, has been suspended for allegedly behaving obscenely with a sixth-grade girl.
The move came after parents and locals protested outside the school, pushing for quick action.
Officials stepped in and promised to address the issue right away.
Teacher threatened student, argued with colleagues
Reports say the teacher not only acted indecently but also threatened the student to keep quiet.
He even argued with colleagues who called him out.
A formal inquiry will wrap up within 15 days, with authorities emphasizing how important it is to keep students safe and schools supportive for everyone.