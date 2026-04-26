Ballia's Amit Gupta allegedly kills wife, mother over custody dispute
India
A tragic family dispute turned violent in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, where Amit Gupta allegedly killed his wife Preeti and her mother Sushila Devi after an argument over custody of their child.
Preeti's father was also seriously injured and is now being treated in Varanasi.
Amit fled the scene, and police are actively searching for him.
Family allege Amit Gupta assaulted Preeti
Amit and Preeti married in 2022, but things got tense after a recent visit to her parents' house.
Family members say Amit assaulted Preeti instead of taking her home, leading her to stay with her parents for the past 10 days.
Police say the motive will be clearer once Amit is arrested.