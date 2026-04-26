Ballia's Amit Gupta allegedly kills wife, mother over custody dispute India Apr 26, 2026

A tragic family dispute turned violent in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, where Amit Gupta allegedly killed his wife Preeti and her mother Sushila Devi after an argument over custody of their child.

Preeti's father was also seriously injured and is now being treated in Varanasi.

Amit fled the scene, and police are actively searching for him.