Balod woman aged 22 suffers acid attack after proposal rejection
India
A 22-year-old woman in Balod, Chhattisgarh, was attacked with acid on Monday after she turned down a marriage proposal.
The incident happened as she was heading home from the library.
She was quickly hospitalized and is now in stable condition.
Suspects arrested for Balod acid attack
Police arrested two 20-year-olds, Yash Kumar Sonkar and Karan Kunjam, just hours after the attack.
Investigators say Sonkar planned the assault out of anger over being rejected and suspicion about another relationship.
The pair bought acid a week earlier and had planned to carry out the attack during the Ganesh procession, but abandoned the plan due to heavy security arrangements.
Evidence from the scene and CCTV footage helped police track them down quickly.