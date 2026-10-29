Balrampur, Chhattisgarh principal removed after Asaram-linked booklets given to students
India
A school principal in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh, has been removed from the school after students were given booklets connected to Asaram, who is serving life sentences for multiple rapes.
The handouts happened during a visit by Asaram's followers on October 26, 2026, and parents raised concerns when their children brought the materials home.
Three booklets alleged to promote Asaram
The booklets, titled Sanskar Sarita, Vrat Niyam, and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, were alleged to promote Asaram.
After parents complained, officials removed him based on preliminary findings.