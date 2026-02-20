Banda couple who abused 33 boys for a decade sentenced
A Banda POCSO court has given the death penalty to Ram Bhawan and his wife Durgawati for sexually assaulting 33 boys aged 3 to 16 over a decade in Banda and Chitrakoot.
The court called their crimes the "rarest of rare," pointing out just how serious and disturbing they were.
The couple lured neighborhood children with things like phones, access to online video-games, mobile internet access, cash, and gifts.
Durgawati also threatened anyone who spoke up. Many victims suffered physical injuries and lasting trauma.
After an online child abuse tip-off, the CBI arrested the couple in 2020, seizing cash, gadgets, and digital evidence.
The court also ordered ₹10 lakh compensation for each victim—plus a share of seized money—to help support their recovery.