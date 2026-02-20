Banda couple who abused 33 boys for a decade sentenced

Court also ordered ₹10 lakh compensation for each victim

The couple lured neighborhood children with things like phones, access to online video-games, mobile internet access, cash, and gifts.

Durgawati also threatened anyone who spoke up. Many victims suffered physical injuries and lasting trauma.

After an online child abuse tip-off, the CBI arrested the couple in 2020, seizing cash, gadgets, and digital evidence.

The court also ordered ₹10 lakh compensation for each victim—plus a share of seized money—to help support their recovery.