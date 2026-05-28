Banda hits 48.2°C during 2 week heat wave, experts say
Banda, a city in Uttar Pradesh, reached 48.2 degrees Celsius, making it one of India's hottest places over the last two weeks.
The crazy heat wave has stuck around for two weeks, and experts say it's all thanks to intense sun, weird weather patterns over central India, and no relief from the south.
Deforestation and mining worsen Banda heat
Turns out Banda's heat isn't just about the weather. Years of deforestation, shrinking water bodies, mining near the Ken River, and bare fields have made things worse, basically turning the city into a man-made heat center.
Climate activist Sanjay Singh points out that losing ponds and hills has really tipped the balance.
Meanwhile, even though officials warn people to stay indoors during peak hours, many workers can't afford to stop. It's tough when you have to pick between your health and your paycheck, a reminder that environmental issues hit some folks harder than others.