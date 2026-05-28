Banda hits 48.2°C during 2 week heat wave, experts say

Deforestation and mining worsen Banda heat

Turns out Banda's heat isn't just about the weather. Years of deforestation, shrinking water bodies, mining near the Ken River, and bare fields have made things worse, basically turning the city into a man-made heat center.

Climate activist Sanjay Singh points out that losing ponds and hills has really tipped the balance.

Meanwhile, even though officials warn people to stay indoors during peak hours, many workers can't afford to stop. It's tough when you have to pick between your health and your paycheck, a reminder that environmental issues hit some folks harder than others.