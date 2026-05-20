Banda records 48.2°C, India's highest this year as markets empty

Deforestation and mining threaten Banda's future

A big reason behind Banda's extreme temperatures is years of environmental damage: think deforestation, mining, and farms spreading into forests.

Over the 2005 to 2021-22, forest cover has dropped by over 15%. Heavy sand mining in rivers like the Ken has made water even scarcer.

Experts warn that all this has turned Banda into a heat island, absorbing more heat and losing precious moisture.

If nothing changes, parts of Banda could become barren within two decades.