Bandi Bhageerath booked under POCSO for Moinabad farmhouse assault
India
Bandi Bhageerath, son of union minister Bandi Sanjay, has been booked under the POCSO Act after a 17-year-old girl accused him of sexually assaulting her at a farmhouse in Moinabad during a visit on December 31.
Police probe blackmail and assault complaints
The girl's family went to Hyderabad police, who verified her age and started looking into the complaint as part of their investigation.
Bhageerath, meanwhile, filed his own complaint, saying the girl's family tried to blackmail him for ₹5 crore when he refused to marry her.
Police say both cases are being investigated on their own.