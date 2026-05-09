Bandi Sai Bageerath files extortion complaint in Karimnagar, police probe

Bageerath says 50K then 5Cr demand

Bageerath says he met the girl through friends and began visiting her family for social events.

According to him, the girl's parents pressured him to marry her and threatened legal trouble if he refused.

He shared that he first gave them ₹50,000 out of fear but was later asked for a massive ₹5 crore.

He also mentioned that some of his friends were targeted by the same family before, with some of his friends having earlier lodged a complaint.

Bageerath is now asking for a fair investigation into what happened.