Bandi Sai Bageerath files extortion complaint in Karimnagar, police probe
Bandi Sai Bageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has filed a police complaint accusing a couple and their daughter of trying to extort money from him and threatening him with fake criminal cases.
The complaint was filed on Saturday in Karimnagar, and the police have started investigating.
Bageerath says 50K then 5Cr demand
Bageerath says he met the girl through friends and began visiting her family for social events.
According to him, the girl's parents pressured him to marry her and threatened legal trouble if he refused.
He shared that he first gave them ₹50,000 out of fear but was later asked for a massive ₹5 crore.
He also mentioned that some of his friends were targeted by the same family before, with some of his friends having earlier lodged a complaint.
Bageerath is now asking for a fair investigation into what happened.