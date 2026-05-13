Bandi Sai Bhagirath skips Cyberabad police questioning over sexual assault

Bhagirath charged with aggravated POCSO offense

After Bhagirath missed the questioning, crowds gathered outside the police station demanding justice for the victim.

Activists held banners and absconding posters went up around Hyderabad, urging people to help find him.

The case started with lighter charges but was upgraded to aggravated sexual assault under stricter POCSO sections after the victim's statement.

Bhagirath has now applied for anticipatory bail and the investigation is ongoing.