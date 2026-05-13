Bandi Sai Bhagirath skips Cyberabad police questioning over sexual assault
Bandi Sai Bhagirath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, was called in by Cyberabad police over accusations of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, but he didn't show up as ordered.
The police had asked him to appear by 2pm on Wednesday, but he skipped the summons.
Bhagirath charged with aggravated POCSO offense
After Bhagirath missed the questioning, crowds gathered outside the police station demanding justice for the victim.
Activists held banners and absconding posters went up around Hyderabad, urging people to help find him.
The case started with lighter charges but was upgraded to aggravated sexual assault under stricter POCSO sections after the victim's statement.
Bhagirath has now applied for anticipatory bail and the investigation is ongoing.