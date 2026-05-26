Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son granted 2-day custody in POCSO case
India
Bageerath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has been given two days' police custody starting May 27 in a POCSO case.
He was arrested on May 16 and is currently at Cherlapally Central Prison.
The court granted less time than the police requested.
Bageerath, 17-year-old girl's mother file FIRs
The case began when a 17-year-old girl's mother accused Bageerath of sexual harassment.
In response, Bageerath filed his own complaint, saying the girl's family pressured him to marry her and asked for money when he refused.
Police have registered FIRs for both complaints and are investigating further.