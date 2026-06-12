Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai launches No Car Friday trial

Bandra-Kurla Complex urges public transport Fridays

The plan encourages people to use trains, Metro, busses, or shared rides every Friday (so far, around 90 companies and organizations are backing it).

Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee says Fridays were picked since flexible work hours make it easier for folks to join in.

This three- to four-month trial will track how many participate and whether it actually helps traffic flow.

You can even share your experience online with #BKCMovesTogether if you want in on the movement!