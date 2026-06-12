Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai launches No Car Friday trial
Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai just kicked off "No Car Friday," asking everyone working or living there to ditch their cars and try public transport on Fridays.
The idea is to help cut down on traffic jams and pollution, with support from the city's transit networks and local groups.
Bandra-Kurla Complex urges public transport Fridays
The plan encourages people to use trains, Metro, busses, or shared rides every Friday (so far, around 90 companies and organizations are backing it).
Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee says Fridays were picked since flexible work hours make it easier for folks to join in.
This three- to four-month trial will track how many participate and whether it actually helps traffic flow.
You can even share your experience online with #BKCMovesTogether if you want in on the movement!