Bangalore University students demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over Delhi violence
India
Students at Bangalore University joined the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) on Monday to protest the recent police violence against demonstrators in New Delhi.
Their main demand: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should step down.
The protest also called out the use of lathi charge and tear gas, after authorities blocked a planned march to Parliament, leading to clashes.
Subhash B.J. calls police response undemocratic
AIDSO's Subhash B.J. described the police response as "undemocratic," reminding everyone that protesting is a basic right.
He urged students across India to stand together and defend their rights.