Bangareddipalle family of 4 found dead in possible murder-suicide
India
A sad story from Bangareddipalle village, Chittoor: four members of a family were found dead at Bangareddipalle village in Chittoor rural mandal.
Police believe Dhamu, a farm worker, his wife Nirmala (who was battling brain cancer), and their two children may have lost their lives due to overwhelming financial strain.
The situation is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.
Police probe finances, autopsy, Tele-MANAS 14416
Police are looking into the family's finances as part of the case and have sent the bodies for autopsy.
They are also encouraging anyone feeling overwhelmed or distressed to reach out for help, sharing the Tele-MANAS helpline at 14416 for mental health support.