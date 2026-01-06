Next Article
Bangladesh: Hindu man drowns while fleeing mob; body recovered
India
A 25-year-old Hindu man, Mithun Sarkar, drowned in a canal while trying to escape a mob in Bhandarpur village.
He'd been accused of theft, and police found his body on Tuesday.
Sadly, this isn't an isolated case—attacks against religious minorities have been rising as Bangladesh heads toward its February elections.
Attacks on minorities spark concern
Sarkar's death follows other recent tragedies: a Hindu businessman was shot dead in Jessore, and a grocery shop owner was killed in Narsingdi.
In December alone, there were 51 reported attacks on religious minorities—including 10 murders—raising serious concerns about safety for these communities during the country's ongoing political turmoil.