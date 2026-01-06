Bangladesh: Hindu man drowns while fleeing mob; body recovered India Jan 06, 2026

A 25-year-old Hindu man, Mithun Sarkar, drowned in a canal while trying to escape a mob in Bhandarpur village.

He'd been accused of theft, and police found his body on Tuesday.

Sadly, this isn't an isolated case—attacks against religious minorities have been rising as Bangladesh heads toward its February elections.