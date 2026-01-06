Pune's winter feels more like spring as temperatures rise

What's behind the warm spell (and will it last)?

Turns out, it's all thanks to an anticyclonic wind pattern messing with our usual cold winds and letting in warmer, moist air from the Bay of Bengal.

Dr. Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the weather forecasting division at the IMD, explains this is trapping extra warmth—plus some clouds and fog aren't helping either.

Mumbai and Aurangabad are seeing higher temps too, showing this isn't just a Pune thing.

According to IMD forecasts, expect nights around 13-14°C and daytime highs possibly reaching up to 32°C by January 9—so don't pack away those lighter clothes just yet!