Rahul Gandhi faces court over citizenship row
A special court in Lucknow is hearing a case that questions whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can stay on as Rae Bareli MP.
The case, brought by BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir, claims Gandhi once listed himself as British in UK company documents from 2005 and 2006.
Why does it matter?
India doesn't allow dual citizenship, so if these claims hold up, Gandhi could lose his seat in Parliament.
The case was moved to Lucknow for a fair trial after safety concerns were raised.
With the Ministry of Home Affairs looking into it since 2019 and the High Court already dismissing a PIL regarding Gandhi's citizenship recently, the outcome could seriously impact both Gandhi's career and Congress's future.